Gregg County residents can legally burn outdoors again — for now.
On advice from county Fire Marshal Mark Moore, commissioners Thursday unanimously lifted a three-week-old burn ban less than a week after the area received rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney motioned for lifting the ban only after confirming that the county judge could reinstate the ban immediately if the fire marshal reports worsening wildfire conditions, though the full Commissioners Court must consider ratifying any such order at its next meeting.
Burn bans remain in effect in Upshur, Smith and Morris counties.
County Judge Bill Stoudt ordered an immediate burn ban Sept. 4 after Moore reported that soils in Gregg County were averaging 675 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index.
The index is a system from the Texas A&M Forest Service that measures drought conditions on a scale of 0-800, with 0 representing a saturated soil and 800 an absolutely dry soil. Any score between 600 and 800 is often associated with more severe drought with an increased occurrence of wildfires, according to the forest service.
Commissioners ratified Stoudt's burn ban call at their next meeting Sept. 10.
As of Thursday afternoon, Gregg County soils averaged 596 on the index, though that score had increased seven points from Wednesday.
According to the index, some of the northwestern areas of the county around White Oak and Gladewater registered in the low-to-mid 600s on the scale.
"Our relative humidities are up," Moore told commissioners. "I've spoken with several of the area fire chiefs around and also with our partners at (the Texas Forest Service), and my recommendation to the court at this time is that we drop the burn ban."
Stoudt noted that Moore could always return to the court if conditions worsen.