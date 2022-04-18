Gregg County Commissioners meeting rescheduled to April 25 From staff reports Jo Lee Ferguson Author email Apr 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting set for April 28 has been rescheduled.It will instead meet at 10 a.m. April 25. Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jo Lee Ferguson Author email Follow Jo Lee Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGap begins new chapter in LongviewLongview Mexican restaurant relocates to former Dudley'sCup runneth over: How many coffee shops in Longview is too many?Former Lady Lobo Leggett returns to lead programEaster egg hunts, farmers markets and more this weekend in East TexasBusiness beat: Another Longview Starbuck nears completionThousands of East Texans without power following stormsLongview man gets 22 years in prison in 2020 biker deathReport: Upshur County Jail inmate complained of chest pains hours before deathHeartisans Marketplace in Longview changes housing plans to cottages Images Videos