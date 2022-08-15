Gregg County commissioners on Monday voted to negotiate contracts for several large county projects including a proposed parking facility downtown.
Commissioners at the meeting approved Purchasing Agent Kelli Davis to arrange a contract with SpawGlass of Fort Worth for the parking project across from the courthouse and a contract with Conterra Networks for the county's broadband expansion project.
Three companies submitted proposals for the parking project, according to information from the county. They were SpawGlass, Core out of Frisco and RLM General Contractors of Longview. Representatives from the companies were interviewed July 21 and then evaluated by the county's advisory committee, after which each proposal was ranked and scored. SpawGlass scored 95, Core scored 93 and RLM scored 82, according to information from the county.
The committee and Davis recommended negotiating a contract with the top ranked vendor, SpawGlass. Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo was the lone opposition in the vote, and there was no discussion. Later Monday, he said he doesn't vote against items unless he has a reason.
"I guess I could sum it up with saying there were too many unanswered questions at this point in time," Primo said.
In May, commissioners voted to reject two over-budget bid proposals by Tyler-based Jacobe Brothers Construction and RLM. Those bids were for between $18 million and $20 million, according to County Judge Bill Stoudt.
The estimated budget for the project is $10 million to $12 million and the facility is planned to be built on the former Regions Bank motor bank and parking lot properties at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets. Gregg County commissioners previously approved spending $1.2 million to purchase the property.
Stoudt previously said most of the facility’s cost could be paid for with cash from county reserves possibly combined with short-term debt that could be repaid within five or six years.
As part of county's broadband expansion plan commissioners also approved contract negotiations with Conterra Networks for its Fiber Connectivity and Redundancy Project. Charter Communications also submitted a response but failed to comply with requirements for the project which stated that it had to allow other Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to access any middle mile constructed as part of the project.
Any proposed contracts still have to return to the Commissioners Court for review and consideration.
In other business, commissioners voted to keep charging a $9 Road and Bridge Fee on vehicle registrations for residents within the county. Information from the county states that that County Road and Bridge Fees may not exceed $10 and any revenue must be credited to the road and bridge fund.