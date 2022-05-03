Gregg County commissioners have rejected two over-budget bid proposals for construction of a new parking facility across from the courthouse in downtown Longview.
Proposals by Tyler-based Jacobe Brothers Construction and RLM General Contractors of Longview were between $18 million and $20 million, according to County Judge Bill Stoudt. The estimated budget for the project is $10 million to $12 million.
Stoudt first announced plans for the new parking garage in 2020 at his annual State of County Address. The facility is planned to be built on the former Regions Bank motor bank and parking lot properties at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets. Gregg County commissioners previously approved spending $1.2 million to purchase the property.
A previous plan presented to commissioners showed the 65-foot-tall structure would be comprised of about 300 parking spaces and an office area. The office area is set to be about 13,000 square feet and would house multiples county departments, including the elections office, visitors center, human resources department, veterans office and a shared space.
Stoudt previously said most of the facility's cost could be paid for with cash from county reserves possibly combined with short-term debt that could be repaid within five or six years.
"It was the court's agreement that we go back and refocus and get with engineers and the people we've been working with to see where we can make some changes and get within a number that we can feel comfortable with," Stoudt said Tuesday about the rejected bids.
In rejecting the proposals Monday, commissioners took into account inflation but still believe the bids were high for what they want to get done, Stoudt said. He stressed that the county is intent on completing the parking project but believes better estimates can be obtained.
"Our commitment is to get that parking facility complete. ... We've done study after study regarding its need, and there's no question that parking is an issue downtown when it comes to the courthouse, and I believe a majority of the court is focused on getting this done," he said.
The court will "start from square one" and repeat the bid process by asking for interest in the project, reopening the bidding period and accepting sealed proposals, Stoudt said.
He said he told commissioners that it's important they go back to the drawing board and continue to work on getting the project done.
"We want to encourage the two bidders to hopefully bid again and get some other activity as well," he said.
During the meeting, Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said that plans for the parking facility have been ongoing for more than 30 years, and the over-budget bids won't stop it.
"I'm too hard-headed," McKinney said.
He added that when he showed up to this past week's commissioners meeting, he wasn't able to find a parking place at the courthouse, so he understands why the garage is needed.
"We're going to take care of the issues. It's just about doing what's best for the county dollar-wise," he said.