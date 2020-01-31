A part-time agent is coming aboard the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office staff to work with the 4-H program in Gregg County.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court agreed Thursday to adjust its budget for salaries at the Extension office to set aside funds for the position, which will be in addition to a full-time 4-H/youth development Extension agent who’s already in place.
Budget Director Linda Bailey asked that the court change its annual budget to $20,000 for the full-time agriculture Extension agent while putting $5,378 toward funding a part-time 4-H agent.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said the part-time agent has nearly 700 4-H members to help coordinate.
“This person would mainly help with the 680-some-odd 4-H members,” McKinney said. The club experienced the highest increase in membership of any club in the state this school year, he said.
Arvitta Scott became the 4-H/youth development Extension agent for Gregg County in July 2018 and remains in the full-time position.
In past years, the county has paid $25,000 as its portion of the annual salary of the full-time AgriLife Extension agriculture agent. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service pays the remaining portion of the agent’s salary.
Shaniqua Davis was approved as Gregg County’s next agriculture agent and takes office Monday.
By having a dedicated 4-H agent working part time, Davis and staff can focus more attention on the county’s Master Gardeners and beekeeping programs “and trying to figure out what we’re doing with our wild hog situation,” McKinney said.
In other matters, commissioners approved the county’s participation in cybersecurity training from the Texas Association of Counties.
The training is mandatory for all county employees under House Bill 3834 and must be completed by June 1, County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
The court also approved a $28,515 contract with Monitor Canopies Inc. of Sherman to install an awning over the fuel station at the Pct. 4 Road and Bridge Barn in Kilgore.
Monitor’s bid was the lowest among four bidders and will likely mean the project will be completed at about $6,000 below initial estimates, Purchasing Director Kelli Davis said.