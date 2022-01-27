Gregg County commissioners voted Thursday to move forward with plans for a parking facility across from the courthouse.
The court approved authorizing a purchasing agent to advertise and request proposals for a construction manager at risk to look at the project's potential costs.
Brad Naeher, senior associate at SchwarzHanson Architects in Fort Worth, presented a plan to commissioners for the parking facility.
The proposed 65-foot-tall structure would be comprised of about 300 parking spaces and an office area.
The office area is set to be about 13,000 square feet and would house multiples departments, including the elections office, visitors center, human resources department, veterans office and a shared space.
Naeher said all entrances to the facility would be secured.
The parking facility is designed to be open to the public during daytime operational hours, and patrons wouldn't have to have an access card to enter, Naeher said.
It would have two sets of stairs and an elevator that goes between all of the floors with handicapped parking on each level.
Naeher said that because of the property's location at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets, the county believes it's critical that the facility not be an eyesore. Therefore, curb appeal and street presence were taken into consideration in its design.
The county previously spent $1.2 million to purchase the former Regions Bank motor bank at the location.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt previously said the garage might cost $9 million to $11.5 million. However, he said most of it could be paid for with cash — he said the county has $25 million in restricted reserves and $29 million in unrestricted reserves — possibly combined with short-term debt that could be repaid within five or six years. The county currently has no debt.
Stoudt on Thursday read through a timeline of the parking facility project and said discussions began in 2014.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said the idea for the facility goes as far back as his predecessor, former Commissioner Charles Davis. Stoudt noted that it went even further back to County Judge Henry Atkinson.
McKinney said when he took over in Pct. 1, Davis told him he had spent 20 years trying to get a parking facility built.
"(Davis) said, 'Give me your word you won't quit.' I said, 'Well, I don't give my word for anything, but we'll keep at it," McKinney said. "It's not me, it's for the county."
He added that the decision to move forward with the parking facility was a "no brainer."