Gregg County commissioners have approved a contract for a construction manager-at-risk focused on a proposed parking facility in downtown Longview.
In August, the county approved Purchasing Agent Kelli Davis to begin negotiating a contract with SpawGlass of Fort Worth for the parking project across from the courthouse. That contract was approved Thursday at a cost of $27,581.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said Friday that the vote was unanimous among the commissioners who attended Thursday's meeting. Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo was absent.
In May, commissioners voted to reject two over-budget construction bid proposals from Tyler-based Jacobe Brothers Construction and RLM General Contractors of Longview. Those bids were for between $18 million and $20 million, according to Stoudt.
An estimator for the county previously evaluated the parking facility project to have a cost of between $12 million and $13 million.
"We anticipate it being higher than the ($12 million and $13 million) but hopefully not too much higher," Stoudt said.
While he expects the construction contract to be higher than estimated, Stoudt added that it can't come close to the last two bids the county received.
SpawGlass now will seek subcontractors for the project to arrive at a total cost, he said. Once it has determined a final cost, the company will return to commissioners, and the bid either will be accepted or rejected.
The parking facility is planned to be built on the former Regions Bank motor bank and parking lot properties at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets.
Commissioners previously approved spending $1.2 million to purchase the property.
A previous plan presented to commissioners showed the 65-foot-tall structure would be comprised of about 300 parking spaces and an office area. The office area is set to be about 13,000 square feet and would house multiples county departments, including the elections office, visitors center, human resources department, veterans office and a shared space.