Gregg County commissioners Monday took a step toward a runway rehabilitation project at East Texas Regional Airport.
The court approved a roughly $9,000 budget amendment and acceptance of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration for work on the airport's longest runway.
The capital project is included as part of the county's 2023-24 budget and comes with a price tag of $18 million, with two $9 million FAA grants over the next two years helping to fund the project. The county will be responsible for a 10% match of the grant, or $1.8 million.
Additionally, the county will have to make two, $9 million payments for the project that will be reimbursed over a three-year period via the grants, County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
According to Airport Director Max Tovar, the pavement of 10,000-foot-long Runway 13-31 has surpassed its life expectancy and must be replaced to maintain the integrity of the runway for operations in accordance with FAA guidelines.
The airport's other runway is 6,110 feet long, Tovar said.
"We normally do this about every 10 to 15 years- it's a total overlay and resurfacing of the major runway," Stoudt said. "We wanna make sure that we keep the airport in tip-top shape and the runways in A-1 condition according to the FAA."
The project will take place in two phases, with Phase 1 set to start sometime in the middle of next year when the county begins seeking bids for a contractor, Tovar said.
For Phase 1, a portion of the longer runway will be closed while all of the shorter runway will close, he said.
During that time, roughly 6,200 feet of the longer runway will be utilized to maintain operations at the airport. During Phase 2, the shorter runway will reopen for the remainder of the project while the longer one will close completely, he added.
While only the longer runway is included in project, a small portion of the shorter runway where they intersect will be rehabilitated, Tovar said.
The project will be divided into five sections of construction and will include reconstruction, structural overlay, pavement milling and overlay, he said.