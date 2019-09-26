The burn ban continues in Gregg County, but commissioners will consider today whether to discontinue it.
Since Sept. 4, the county has banned all outdoor burning in response to a high risk of wildfires.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said the Commissioners Court will discuss whether to keep the ban in place when it meets at 10 a.m. today at the Gregg County Courthouse.
According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, some Gregg County soils remain classified as having elevated to moderately high levels of drought despite this past week’s rainfall.
In other business, the court will announce time and places for public demonstrations of new voting machines that the county purchased this summer. The machines will be used in the state constitutional amendment election in November.