Gregg County commissioners Monday are set to consider approving a contract with an architectural and engineering firm to design a new parking facility.
Schwarz-Hanson Architects of Forth Worth could be awarded the contract by the court for the project just south of the Gregg County courthouse.
Commissioners also are scheduled to approve two registered nurses as independent contractors to provide medical services to Gregg County Jail inmates.
The court is set to meet at 9 a.m. Monday on the third floor of the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview.