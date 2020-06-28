Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the first step in a “process” would begin Monday with the expected presentation of a petition to remove a Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court is set to meet at 10 a.m. Monday on the third floor of the courthouse. Two local women started petitions calling for the removal of the more than 100-year-old monument from the courthouse lawn in recent weeks. The local efforts are similar to ones taking place across the country, coinciding with demonstrations in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in May as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee down on his neck.
Stoudt said one of the petitions, started by Chelsea Laury, would be presented during public comments at the beginning of Monday’s meeting. He hasn’t heard from the organizer of a second petition.
The monument on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn is among a number of similar statues placed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The local R.B. Levy Chapter dedicated the monument in 1911 in what was known as Bodie Park, located about where the Glover-Crim building is in downtown Longview at Tyler and Fredonia streets.
On Nov. 27, 1929, “Mrs. J.K. Bivins,” then president of the local Daughters organization and a local civic leader who was involved in several organizations, wrote an article in the Longview Daily News. In it, she described the organization’s work, including the dinners and other fundraisers she led starting in 1908 to raise money for the monument. The article says that at that time, the local Confederate veterans camp had one man still on its roster, although there were other Confederate veterans in the area. Her own husband, a Confederate veteran and local business owner, had died in 1921, according to other newspaper articles.
The R.B. Levy Chapter was organized in 1906, Bivins’ article says, and she described the five themes represented by the star that was part of the organization’s emblem: “Live, Love, Think, Pray, Dare.”
“’Live’ to brighten the declining years of the men who wore the gray; ‘Live’ to educate their posterity and thereby fasten more securely the rights and privilege of citizenship upon a pure Anglo-Saxon race....,” she wrote.
The Gregg County Historical Museum reported the monument was moved to the Gregg County Courthouse lawn in 1940, with newspaper articles in the years before that explaining the city sold the park property so that the Glover-Crim building could be developed there. A newspaper article from Nov. 8, 1931, says permission was gained from the Daughters of the Confederacy to move the monument to the courthouse lawn, with the permission of the commissioners court.
Laury’s petition to remove the monument had more than 3,700 signatures as of Saturday. She declined Friday to speak to the News-Journal about the petition. The second petition had fewer than 200 signatures as of Saturday, and the organizer, Debra Thorn of Longview, could not be contacted.
“Together, we can remove this monument that represents the traitors, slavers, and white supremacists that put their life on the line in order to own other human beings,” Laury’s petition states.
The petition says the monument belongs in a museum.
Stoudt said no action would be taken Monday, that the presentation of the petition “is just the first step of the process.”
No action would be taken about the monument without a vote by commissioners, and he said any commissioner could request an action item about the monument to be placed on a future agenda. The petitions’ presentation would begin a process of “looking at different options.”
“I just think there’s a lot of options, alternatives and discussion that needs to take place on a larger scale,” beyond “just an up or down vote” on the monument, Stoudt said.
This past week, the Parker County Commissioners Court didn’t take action on a discussion about removing a similar monument there because questions arose about its ownership. The Parker County Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter had said it owned the monument, but the state organization president told commissioners its belongs to the larger organization.
The question of who owns the monument in Gregg County also is among the issues that must be determined with the help of attorneys, Stoudt said.
Stoudt said he has previously met with the petition’s organizer and supporters to discuss how Monday’s presentation will be conducted.
His courtroom, which is next to the commissioners courtroom, will provide overflow seating for the potential crowd that shows up, with people who sit there required to wear masks. Speaker cards will be collected so that people who want to address the commissioners can be called to the room next door for public comments. As many people as possible will be allowed to sit in the commissioners courtroom, but seating is limited there because of social distancing rules, he said.