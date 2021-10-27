The Gregg County Commissioners Court is set to vote Thursday on a new redistricting map.
The once-a-decade U.S. Census always prompts local officials to determine whether lines, in this instance county commissioner precincts, must shift to keep populations equal.
Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said commissioners only considered one plan for new maps.
The “minor change” that will be made to the precincts will move about 2,500 residents from Pct. 1 to Pct. 4, Briggs said.
Pct. 1 commissioner is Ronnie McKinney, while Shannon Brown represents Pct. 4.
The county worked with Rolando Rios, an attorney who specializes in redistricting and who it has worked with before, on the new maps.
Rios created the plan by collecting census data and providing the areas that needed population corrections to the county.
“Precincts cannot be more than a 10% deviation," Briggs said, adding that the current maps have a 25% deviation, based on 2020 Census data.
"We have to redistrict to stay constitutional ... and that will bring us down to a 9% deviation,” she said.
City of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara said the city has started the process of reviewing census data and knows that some lines will need to be redrawn.
He said there is no date set for when a new plan will be presented to the City Council.
Commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday on the third floor of the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.