Confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 in Gregg County jumped by nearly 100 on Tuesday as public health officials also continued to report high numbers of new cases in county residents.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, announced 94 new confirmed recoveries for a total of 2,321 — the first significant number of new recoveries in about a week.
The district also reported an increase of 39 confirmed cases in Gregg County for a cumulative total of 3,012. New cases reported Tuesday close a week of increases of 30 or more new confirmed cases with each report from NET Health, including two days of more than 50 new cases — numbers not seen in Gregg County since early August.
Confirmed deaths from the virus in Gregg County remained at 61.
On Tuesday, there were 630 confirmed active cases and four cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday reported nine new cases in his county for a cumulative total of 1,198.
The county’s recoveries and deaths from the virus remained unchanged at 1,067 and 35, respectively.
Sims on Monday also reported “probable” cases of COVID-19 in the county, which included 441 cases. He said he will be updating probable numbers on Mondays moving forward.
A person is considered to have a probable case if he receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
NET Health on Tuesday reported 106 new confirmed coronavirus recoveries in Smith County along with 62 new confirmed cases as hospitalizations related to the virus spiked again.
The county has had 5,428 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 3,811 confirmed recoveries. The county’s confirmed deaths remained at 129.
On Tuesday, there were 214 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, which showed an increase of nearly 20 from the previous day’s tally of 196. On Friday, there were 176.
The state on Tuesday reported 24 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,139 positive cases, according to the state, and 29 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by nine during the weekend for a cumulative total of 573, while the county’s deaths remained at 17.