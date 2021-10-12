Gregg County’s Pct. 2 constable was jailed Tuesday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
William “Billy” Mayo Fort, 54, of Longview, was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 6:40 a.m., according to jail records. Bond was set at $5,000 during his initial court appearance just a few hours after his arrest.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Fort would appear at 9 a.m. in the 124th District Court by Judge Alfonso Charles.
“That’s about all I know,” he said.
In information released on the department’s Facebook page, Longview police said officers responded at about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday to Gilmer Road and Evergreen Street about “a reckless driver.”
“A witness reported seeing a Constable SUV swerving in and out of all lanes on Gilmer Road almost striking another vehicle,” the statement said.
An officer saw the constable’s vehicle turn into Brookshire’s parking lot at 3354 Gilmer Road. According to police, the officer identified the driver as Fort.
“The officer says Fort showed several signs of intoxication and suspected Fort to be intoxicated on an unknown substance,” the post said. “During the investigation, Fort admitted to taking a Xanax and an unknown muscle relaxer prior to operating his patrol unit.”
Police said Fort failed all three standard field sobriety tests.
During his initial court appearance, Fort interrupted the judge several times.
As part of the conditions of release on bond, Fort must surrender all firearms, use an ignition interlock device and is barred from driving county vehicles.
Judge Charles asked District Attorney Tom Watson about what vehicle the offense occurred in.
“It was in a county vehicle, your honor, and there was also damage to the county vehicle that we’re still looking at,” Watson said.
“That damage is old,” Fort said in response.
Charles also ordered Fort to forfeit all firearms to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department until a further order of the court.
Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor.
Fort began his sixth term as constable in January. County constables are elected and serve as licensed officers performing law enforcement duties within their precinct. Duties include serving warrants, subpoenas and temporary restraining orders among others.