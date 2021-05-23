Although the Gregg County Courthouse lifted its mask mandate Friday, social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions remain in place during courtroom proceedings, officials said.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court said judges expect a new emergency order next week from the Texas Supreme Court.
“Depending on what that order contains, we are hoping to get back closer to ‘normal’ in June for the purpose of jury trials,” he said. “Obviously, we will continue to monitor the COVID numbers in the area and continue to communicate with the jurors to ensure their comfort and safety.”
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Tuesday that the county would lift its face mask requirement beginning Friday following an order from Gov. Greg Abbott stipulating that any government entity that tries to impose a face covering mandate could face a fine of up to $1,000.
Anyone who enters the courthouse no longer will be required to wear a mask.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor places. Those who are not vaccinated still are encouraged to use face coverings.
Charles said that while masks will be optional in courtrooms, social distancing will be maintained during jury selection.
District Clerk Trey Hattaway said prospective jurors will be spaced with every other seat empty. The capacity in the 188th District Courtroom, for example, will be about 100 people with social distancing.
“If a prospective juror feels the need to wear a mask, we encourage them to do so,” he said.
Plexiglass shields in front of desks in the courthouse also will remain in place.
“During trial, we will continue to space out the jury in some manner and probably utilize another courtroom for jury deliberations instead of using the jury room,” Charles said.
Hattaway said face shields also are an option.
“If a prospective juror wants to wear one, we will provide them one,” he said. “Our judges have been very good about asking jurors/prospective jurors their thoughts on our processes involving jury trials.”
Gregg County judges have been asking jurors what they are and are not comfortable with throughout the pandemic.
“This has been very helpful in making the decisions to keep people safe and healthy while we get our court system moving again,” Hattaway said.
Charles added that feedback from jurors was one factor that judges considered in moving jury selection back to the courthouse this week from Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
“I think people can expect that we will continue to monitor COVID numbers and make decisions on how we handle trials, hearings and any court proceedings based on those numbers,” Hattaway said. “Simply put, they can expect us to consider the health and safety of our prospective jurors, our jurors, our courthouse staff, court litigants and anyone that enters into the courthouse first as we try to handle the business of the courthouse.”