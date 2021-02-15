The Gregg County Courthouse will be closed for the remainder of the week due to inclement weather, Gregg County Sheriff's Office Lt. Josh Tubb said Monday.
The courthouse will reopen for normal operations on Feb. 22.
In the meantime, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to be available to residents who need assistance, Tubb said.
"Right now, we’re doing essential patrols and answering calls as normal," he said. "We are one of those organizations that works 24/7 — rain, sleet or snow. Any resident who needs immediate assistance is welcome to call us."