Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the challenges facing this world were on his mind when he, with the help of local ministers, organized a prayer rally planned Saturday outside the Gregg County Courthouse
“I reached out to them to talk about the community and about what COVID-19 has done in turning everyone’s world upside down and the unrest that has taken place in different parts of the country and state. I think when you’re going through these kind of challenges — I don’t think there’s a wrong time to pray,” Stoudt said.
The event, which is titled A Solemn Assembly, will start at 5:30 p.m., with music starting at 5:15 p.m.
Organizers of the Longview Black Lives Matter group, however, question the prayer rally.
The organization had announced intentions to counter the prayer rally Saturday with a “peaceful protest” focused at the Confederate memorial monument that sits on the courthouse lawn. The Facebook event description had said the group would not chant or interrupt prayer but encouraged participants to make signs. A couple of people who participate in the local Black Lives Matter group have organized petitions that are expected to be presented Monday to the Gregg County Commissioners Court calling for removal of the monument.
However, on Thursday, one of the protest’s organizers, Debra Smith, told a News-Journal staff member in a Facebook message that the demonstration would be canceled because organizers didn’t want the pastors involved in Saturday’s event “to feel disrespected.”
Later, another one of the Black Lives Matter Longview organizers, Shae Harkless, announced on Facebook that the group’s protest was canceled.
“At this time we will not be attending the event Saturday ... Prayer is good all the time, but when true work and honesty is not behind it, it is dead,” Harkelss wrote. “You are each more than welcome to attend but BLM organizers will not. The harsh truth is that we sometimes use prayer to ignore the need for action.”
Saturday’s prayer rally follows an event held a week ago inside the 124th District Court courtroom at the courthouse. At that gathering, area ministers prayed over local officials, including Police Chief Mike Bishop, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Stoudt and others, according to Dale Perkins.
Perkins, the former longtime music minister at Mobberly Baptist Church, is the head of Perkins Partnership Ministries in Longview. A video and photo posted online from the event show a diverse group of dozens of people, most in masks, singing “This Little Light of Mine” at one point and gathered together, hands outstretched, touching each other as they prayed.
“We got around the leaders ... and just prayed around them for their direction and wisdom,” in all things they’re dealing with, Perkins said. “It was just a wonderful, wonderful time.”
No issues were mentioned, he said, but described what he said was a concept from God — in which Jesus said, “If I be lifted up I will draw all men under me.”
Given all the challenges the world is facing, reaching out to the ministers seemed like the right thing to do, Stoudt said. He said organizers tried to reach the community’s pastors but wants to be sure to invite anyone who might have been missed.
”We still want to invite anybody and everybody,” Stoudt said, adding that one person in the group who had posted information about the event online had received notifications from 800 people who plan to attend.
articipants are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and bring lawn chairs. Hand sanitizer also will be available.