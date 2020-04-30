The Gregg County Courthouse will reopen Monday after being closed for several weeks to meet social distancing orders and guidelines related to COVID-19 prevention.
Still, County Judge Bill Stoudt asks that the public call ahead to the county department they’re doing business with and set an appointment when possible.
“We would rather people call before they come in so that we don’t have a line outside of the courthouse,” he said Wednesday, “but we will have a full staff come Monday morning.”
Each department will operate fully staffed Friday to prepare, though they won’t be open to the public until Monday.
An executive order announced this past Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott allowed his statewide stay-at-home order to expire as scheduled today and cleared the way for businesses and offices to begin opening Friday — with restrictions.
Local orders issued over the past few weeks under the county’s Local Disaster Declaration have been dropped because Abbott said his order supersedes all local orders. However, the county’s declaration of a local disaster remains in effect, so that expenses related to the disaster might be reimbursed by the federal government, Stoudt said.
In their regular meeting Wednesday, Gregg County commissioners took action or held discussion on several matters either related to the COVID-19 pandemic or that could be impacted by it.
Commissioners extended the deadline for people or entities to apply for tobacco grant funding until July 1. With the change, “everybody that was affected by the pandemic will have an opportunity to apply and receive the proceeds they need so they can continue to help the persons that they were helping through their organizations,” Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said.
The previous deadline was April 6.
Human Resources Director Rita Fyffe updated the court about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The new federal law adds COVID-19 as a benefit-qualifying illness under the Family Medical Leave Act, which allows an employee to leave their job for up to 12 weeks within a one-year period.
To qualify, an employee must meet one of six criteria: if the employee is subject to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation related to COVID-19; has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine with COVID-19; is experiencing symptoms and seeking a health care diagnosis; is caring for an individual who is subject to a quarantine or isolation order as described or to a self-quarantine as described; is caring for his or her child whose school or place of care is closed or a child care provider is unavailable due to COVID-19 related reasons; or is experiencing any other substantially similar conditions specified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Anyone on medical leave for caring for a child whose school or day care is closed will receive two-thirds of their salary paid by the county during their time off the job, Fyffe said. The employee can get another one-third of their salary by using their accrued holiday, vacation or comp time.
“If they have symptoms and they need it, they can’t just go home,” Fyffe said. “They have to have something that says they’ve been to a provider.”
The court also signed an order allowing retail fireworks sales May 20-25 for the Memorial Day holiday, though the unanimous vote came after several minutes of discussion about whether fireworks might lure some people to discard social distancing guidelines.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said he’s fielded requests from people who were planning to have an event after the governor’s stay-at-home order expires today and that his office has intervened and said events that could entice large gatherings might not be in their best interests.
He would have preferred to wait several more days before signing the order, but commissioners’ next meeting is after the May 14 deadline to allow the Memorial Day fireworks period, Cerliano said.
“In light of these dark times, far be it from this court to deny a flicker of levity among the populace,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd said before entering a motion to all fireworks sales.
“We’ve asked the citizens for so much the last two months to stay at home and sacrifice a lot of things that I would like to consider approving this with the caveat that we strongly encourage social distancing at the (fireworks) stands,” County Judge Bill Stoudt said, “and as far as large gatherings, obviously it’s very clear about no large gatherings and that you maintain 6-foot distancing.”