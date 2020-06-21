Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center would host all of Gregg County’s jury trials as part of a plan to get the wheels of justice moving faster in a COVID-19 world.
Gregg County courts returned to conducting in-person hearings on a limited basis June 1 after relying on hearings conducted through the video conferencing application Zoom after the pandemic began.
“Under our plans, we’re still trying to do as much as we can remotely,” said 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles, who is the presiding judge of the 10th Administrative Judicial Region. As such, all courts in the region send him their plans for reopening for in-person hearings.
Charles said all of Gregg County’s courts have conducted at least some hearings by Zoom. Hearings involving jail inmates have been conducted remotely as well and will continue to be conducted that way. Gregg County’s judges have been staggering the days and times they conduct limited in-person hearings that began this month as a way to reduce the number of people at the courthouse, Charles said.
A grand jury, which is tasked with determining whether to formally charge people with crimes, was selected in March and has continued to serve with social distancing in place. He said another grand jury will be selected in July.
Masks also have been encouraged during the various in-person proceedings, Charles said, but that can get difficult because it sometimes affects the ability to hear someone who is speaking. Other precautions can be used, he said, explaining that he will sometimes place plexiglass barriers in front of his bench, the witness stand and where the court reporter sits. That helps prevent the spread of the illness while allowing testimony to proceed unmuffled.
One avenue that might be explored as jury trials return is the possibility of some kind of clear masks, which would allow people to see the facial expressions of potential jurors when they’re selected, for instance, Charles said.
“We’re still able to move a good numbers of cases,” Charles said of how the courts’ limited capabilities have worked.
There have been guilty pleas and non-jury trials, but the limited proceedings have affected how many cases have been disposed of since COVID-19 began affecting East Texas compared with previous years.
Information Charles provided for his and 188th District Judge Scott Novy’s courts, for instance, shows that between March 15 and June 15, those courtrooms disposed of 353 cases of all types, including criminal and civil cases. That compares with 458 during the same time period in 2019 and 424 cases in 2018.
However, the inability to conduct jury trials has meant the absence of a factor that helps motivate the resolution of many cases. The typical trial docket might have 30 cases on it, but in reality two or three might go to trial.
“The vast majority end up pleading guilty,” or there’s some other resolution to the case, Charles said. “A lot of that can’t happen right now when you don’t have jury trials.”
Still, there are challenges associated with bringing back jury trials. Charles said courts that want to have a jury trial must file a plan with the presiding judge — Charles in this region, which is forwarded to the office of court administration. Also, a Texas Supreme Court order requires that all the parties involved have to consent to the jury trial.
Charles is responsible for reviewing plans from 31 counties for their district courts, county courts at law and justices of the peace courts and 150 cities for their municipal courts. He works with the courts to ensure the plans follow all the guidance set up by the Office of Court Administration and as ordered by the Texas Supreme Court.
Some of those plans mandate face masks. Others strongly encourage them, Charles said. He checks to be sure all the issues have been addressed and the plans have been discussed with either the county’s judge or a city’s mayor and the local health authority.
So far, three counties have submitted plans to proceed with jury trials, Charles said. Bowie County will be selecting a trial jury this week. Henderson County’s plan has been approved, and Gregg County has plans for jury trials in July.
“The biggest stumbling block that a lot of counties are running into is getting the consent of the parties,” Charles said, and some counties have decided to wait until August to try to proceed with trials.
“Gregg County has plans to try and do a few jury trials in mid- to late-July. We’ll be talking with the Office of Court Administration on those cases,” Charles said. “We had one of those cases that we wanted to try. Today (Wednesday) one of the parties did not give consent for trial, so those are some of the issues that we’re dealing with.”
He said the county also plans to move jury trials for the foreseeable future to Maude Cobb because the facility would provide plenty of space for social distancing.
“It’s going to be different,” he said, and the county is still working out the details. The move would require planning to meet security needs for the jail, for instance, and to set up the technology necessary for a trial.
These initial trials courts tackle in July will help the state determine what works and what doesn’t work, so additional guidance can be issued for how to operate going forward, Charles said.
Reopening the court system amid the pandemic is different from reopening the state’s economy, Charles said. People may choose to go to restaurants and the grocery store.
“It’s different when the court is sending you that summons, saying you need to show up,” he said.
That means additional excuses are being allowed to exempt someone from jury duty for people who are considered especially vulnerable to COVID-19. Additional screening also will be conducted to try to ensure that people who have been exposed to the illness aren’t in the courtroom.
It’s “very important,” Charles said, to get jury trials going again. The right to a speedy trial, the right to a jury trial in criminal and civil cases, is important in the United States, he said.
“We want to be able to get back to conducting jury trials in a safe and efficient manner,” Charles said.