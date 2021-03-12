Gregg County judges will continue to require masks in courtrooms and will resume jury trials March 29 in an effort to slowly return to a “regular routine.”
“We have made some adjustments based on the (Texas) Supreme Court orders,” said Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court.
The Texas Supreme Court order last week lifted certain requirements regarding masks, social distancing and remote hearings. The order expires June 1 unless extended by the chief justice. The order came days after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he was removing the state’s mask mandate and opening up businesses to 100% capacity. That took effect Wednesday.
Gregg County’s judges met this week to determine what changes would be made in courtrooms per the supreme court order, which removed the requirement to consult with local health officials on guidelines.
“We will be still requiring masks in our courtrooms,” Charles said.
Jury selections will remain at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center through April.
Gregg County officials announced in February that jury selection would resume this month after a months-long hiatus.
The district courts for criminal and civil trials will remain on a rotation each week through April due to the limitations on the number of juries that can be selected at Maude Cobb.
“We have three weeks of jury trials scheduled in April,” Charles said.
The Texas Supreme Court order also lifts the prohibition on in-person municipal and justice court proceedings.
The county courts-at-law also will be able to resume jury trials, Charles said. Those jury trials were put on hold for months per Texas Supreme Court orders.
“Any court that wants to resume will have that opportunity,” he said.
Charles said the judges will have a better idea by mid-April on whether to continue jury selection at Maude Cobb or return to the courthouse in May.
“We’re just trying to get closer to our regular routine and trying to make sure we do so in a safe matter,” he said.
The Texas Supreme Court order also removes requirements keeping most court proceedings remote but will continue to encourage remote trials and hearings.
“When practical, I think we will be going to more in-person hearings on contested matters,” Charles said. “I think you’ll be seeing more in person over the next few weeks.”