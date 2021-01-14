Public health officials on Thursday announced there have been 218 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County along with three deaths since Tuesday as hospitalizations from the virus in the region remained above 15% for the 31st straight day.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 bring Gregg County’s cumulative count to 4,836. The county’s confirmed deaths from the virus increased to 87, and recoveries also were unchanged at 3,213.
The numbers do not include 3,484 probable cases, 1,616 probable recoveries and 69 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Tuesday, there were 1,536 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Tuesday decreased to seven.
The latest state data show the number of COVID-19 patients accounted for fewer of the total number of hospital beds in a region that includes Longview and Tyler, but the rate remained above 15% for the 31st straight day.
COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 20.18% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate has decreased slightly each day since it hit a record of 25.43% on Saturday.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The state reported 27 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 530 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday and three additional deaths. The county has had 8,773 confirmed cases, 5,901 recoveries and 156 fatalities.
On Thursday, there were 286 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, a decrease of 30 from Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 28 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Wednesday and one additional death.
The county has had 1,742 cases and 70 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,686 positive cases, according to the state, and 60 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 20 for a total of 927, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 39.
Statewide
Texas has distributed more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday, as the state ramps up mass vaccination efforts while hospitals grapple with record numbers of patients.
The nation's second-most populous state with nearly 30 million people has increased shot efforts in recent days by shifting doses to mass distribution centers that can handle thousands per day. State health records show 1,021,511 doses given with 132,396 people fully vaccinated.
"This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever undertaken, and it would not be possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of our health care workers," said Abbott, a Republican who has said he will not order new lockdowns even amid rising numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.
According to state health officials, Texas had more than 14,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and the state's death toll has passed 30,000.
"We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge," Abbott said.
The governor has said the supply of vaccine remains limited but urged the federal government to ship more doses more quickly. Doses are being given to front-line health care workers, residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, people who are over 65 or who have a chronic medical condition that puts them at greater risk of serious illness or death.