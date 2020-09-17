Public health officials Thursday reported 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County residents, while two Longview school districts reported new virus cases.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported a total of 2,121 confirmed cases in Gregg County, 574 of which are active. Recoveries in county residents rose by one to 1,512, and coronavirus-related deaths remained at 35.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said Longview hospitals were treating 46 patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
NET Health on Thursday reported 30 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County residents. The county has had a cumulative total of 3,587 cases. Recoveries and deaths in the county remained at 2,830 and 58, respectively. On Thursday, the county had 699 active cases.
There were 102 COVID-19 patients in Tyler hospitals on Thursday, down from 110 on Wednesday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday said his county had just two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the cumulative total to 850.
The county also has 780 recoveries and 35 COVID-19 deaths and reported 35 active cases Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported three new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 849 and no new deaths. The county has had six COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had two new confirmed cases, the state reported, with 368 cumulative cases and nine coronavirus-related deaths.
Area school districts
Two Longview school districts on Thursday reported new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Henderson ISD said this week its total reported cases rose to 93.
In Longview ISD, a student at Longview Early Graduation High School and another at Foster Middle School tested positive. According to the district, the students passed routine screening before arriving and wore a mask while on campus.
The district notified staff and parents of students who might have been in contact with the students who tested positive, according to a written statement from the district.
“We have cleaned and sanitized the areas of the campus where the students had contact,” the statement read.
On Monday, the district reported one student each at J.L. Everhart Elementary School and at Longview High School had tested positive.
Pine Tree ISD said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that a fourth-grade student at Birch Elementary School and a staff member at Parkway Elementary School tested positive.
The points of exposure in both cases were not on campus, according to the district.
Pine Tree ISD on Wednesday reported a positive test result in a student at the junior high. On Tuesday, it reported a freshman and junior at the high school had received positive test results.
Henderson ISD said Wednesday that two more staff members — one at the high school and another at the middle school — tested positive for COVID-19.
The district has had 93 positive results in students and staff since reopening Aug. 5. Of those, 71 people have recovered leaving 22 active cases in the district.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of the students and staff on the affected campuses to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis,” the district said in a statement.