Public health officials on Wednesday reported 26 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County residents, and Pine Tree ISD announced a positive test result for the virus in a middle school student.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on reported a total of 2,111 confirmed cases in the county — 565 of which are active — and no new recoveries in Gregg County. Recoveries and confirmed coronavirus-related deaths remained at 1,511 and 35, respectively.
The health district also lists what it calls probable numbers for the county. There are 364 probable cases, 121 recoveries and one death. The data are not included in confirmed numbers for the county.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday announced four new confirmed cases in his county. The county has had 848 cumulative cases. Recoveries and virus deaths were unchanged on Wednesday at 780 and 35, respectively.
Sims reported just three new cases each on Tuesday and Monday after no new cases on Sunday and just one Saturday.
Sims on Wednesday expressed optimism about the low new cases recently reported in the county.
“I'm encouraged by the low rate of positive tests that we have compared to some of our neighboring counties in East Texas,” he said. “It seems that Harrison County residents are being cautious at events, keeping their hands clean and wearing masks. Keep up the good work Harrison County!”
NET Health on Wednesday, reported 19 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County for a total of 3,557. Active cases rose from 650 to 669. Recoveries and coronavirus deaths remained at 2,830 and 58, respectively.
On Wednesday, there were 110 COVID-19 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals, down from 112 on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported seven new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 846 and no new deaths. The county has had six COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County's numbers were unchanged, according to the state, with 366 cumulative cases and nine coronavirus-related deaths.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD on Wednesday reported an eighth-grade student had a positive result for a COVID-19 test.
In a statement to parents and students at the junior high, the district did not say when the student was last on campus; however, it reported the student was not exposed on campus.
On Tuesday, the district reported a freshman and junior at the high school had received positive test results.