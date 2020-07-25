Gregg County gained 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while Smith County recorded its 13th virus-related death and Upshur County reported its first virus fatality.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county’s cumulative total has reached 1,238.
Recoveries Friday increased by two for a total of 240. The death count remained at 17.
Harris said 5,201 total tests had been administered in the county as of Friday, with 3,722 negative results and 241 results pending.
In Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District announced the death of a 63-year-old Kilgore man.
NET Health said a death is attributed to a county based on the person’s physical address, while the city they were considered to have lived in comes from their mailing address. Kilgore addresses can be found in Smith, Gregg and Rusk counties.
Smith County’s virus cases went up by 50 on Friday to boost its cumulative total to 2,106, according to NET Health. The county’s recovery tally remained at 512.
The number of East Texas patients being treated for COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals went down by 17 to 139 on Friday.
Upshur County reported its first COVID-19 death on Friday. Upshur County’s coronavirus update on its website revealed the death of a resident from an unincorporated area of the county.
Friday also saw an increase of five virus cases in Upshur County, to make a cumulative total of 149, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The county also reported four new recoveries, pushing that total to 77.
In Harrison County, COVID-19 cases rose by 11 for a cumulative count of 558, County Judge Chad Sims said.
The state health department has recorded one new fatality in Harrison County, raising the death toll to 34.
Sims on Friday said the county’s recoveries remained at 358.
In his daily update on Facebook, Sims encouraged county residents to be cautious.
“Wearing a mask shows your concern for others as well as yourself,” Sims wrote.
In Titus County, coronavirus cases had jumped by 63 in County Judge Brian Lee’s latest updates. The county’s cumulative total stood at 1,178 on Friday, with seven deaths.
Wood County went up by 16 for a total of 241 cases, which includes 126 recoveries and six deaths, NET Health reported.