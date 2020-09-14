Public health officials on Monday announced 50 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County residents since Friday, and Longview ISD announced two new cases in students.
The new cases from the weekend in Gregg County were more than double those of any of the six other counties covered by regional organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health. With the new cases, Gregg County’s cumulative case count rose to 2,062.
NET Health also on Monday reported eight new recoveries in Gregg County residents. The county has had 1,307 recoveries and 35 virus-related deaths, a number that did not change during the weekend.
In Smith County, NET Health announced 25 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday and no new recoveries or deaths.
The county has had 3,509 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 2,829 recoveries and 57 deaths.
On Monday, there were 105 COVID-19 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals, down from 108 on Friday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday announced three new COVID-19 cases in his county and four new recoveries.
The county has had 780 residents recover from the coronavirus out of 841 cumulative confirmed cases. In the county, there have been 35 coronavirus-related deaths.
During the weekend, Sims announced just one new case on Saturday and no news cases on Sunday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday for a total of 831 and no new deaths. The county has had six COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had eight newly confirmed cases, the state reported. The county has had 361 residents test positive for the virus and nine deaths.
Longview ISD
Longview ISD on Monday announced that two more students had tested positive for COVID-19.
One student attends J.L. Everhart Elementary School and was last on campus Friday. The other is a student at Longview High School. The students passed routine screening to enter campus, according to the district.