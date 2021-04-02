The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Thursday reported six newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Monday.
Confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus were 5,785 and 108, respectively, according to the district. NET Health reported this past week it would begin updating numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The Gregg County totals do not include 4,874 probable cases, 4,673 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 139 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health on Thursday reported 30 new confirmed cases since Monday and two additional deaths. The county has had 11,390 confirmed cases, 10,717 recoveries and 200 fatalities from the virus.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region increased slightly from the previous day with data released Friday, but it remained among the lowest levels since early June.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 2.17% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except May 22.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported five new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Wednesday and one additional death.
The county has had 2,413 cases and 105 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported nine new case of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Wednesday and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,187 positive cases, according to the state, and 105 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Friday had increased by one to 1,321, and the county’s total deaths from the virus remained at 69.
Statewide
San Antonio has become the last major Texas city to establish a sign-up portal for scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations.
The City Council voted on Wednesday to set up the portal, allowing residents to be notified when vaccination appointments become available.
The San Antonio Express-News reported this is a capability that other Texas cities such as Austin, Houston and Dallas, have had for months. Last month, Texas launched its online registration system for scheduling vaccine shots.
The online portal was delayed in San Antonio as the city's top health officials resisted the idea of a registry, believing it would do little to ease people's anxiety about obtaining an appointment, given the limited supply of vaccine.
"Unless we experience a dramatic increase in vaccine supply, which to this point we have not, residents are going to continue to be frustrated with the process and inability to secure a vaccine as soon as possible," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.
But supporters say the registry could save people hours of trying in vain to secure an appointment.
"I think it's going to make a significant difference," said District 9 Councilman John Courage, the council's main proponent of a registry.
The system will take at least three weeks to set up and open to the public, according to officials.
Once it's operational, only residents 65 years and older will be eligible to sign up even though all Texas residents 16 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine.
About 86,000 residents who are 65 and older in Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, have not yet been vaccinated, said Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, the city's coronavirus czar.
State health officials on Friday reported 117 new deaths, along with 3,206 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. State health officials said that 3,367 people with COVID-19 required hospitalization. Hospitalizations and new cases have steadily dropped in the state since they peaked in January.