The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, late Wednesday reported just four newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Monday.
The county has had 5,946 cumulative confirmed cases, 5,409 recoveries and 108 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The numbers do not include 4,815 probable cases, 4,285 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 429 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health late Wednesday reported 19 new confirmed cases since Monday and no additional deaths. The county has had 11,106 confirmed cases and 196 fatalities from the virus.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued to decline Thursday as state data showed it has been below 15% for 41 straight days.
COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 4.45% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 41st consecutive day the rate was lower than 15% and its lowest level since falling below the threshold.
The lower rate come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%. The rate has been below 5% for the three days.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported three new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,370 cases and 98 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported four additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,137 positive cases, according to the state, and 100 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by two to 1,303, and the county’s deaths from the virus were unchanged at 65.
Statewide
Acting on his threat, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Austin and Travis County officials on Thursday over their decision to continue requiring mask-wearing in public.
Paxton had threatened a suit after the local officials decided Tuesday to exempt the city and county from Gov. Greg Abbott's lifting of the state's mask mandate Wednesday.
In announcing their opt-out Tuesday from Abbott's order, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown said they were merely enforcing the COVID-19 prevention rules made by Dr. Mark Escott, medical director and health authority for the city and county, as they contend state law provided.
"Judge Brown and I will fight to defend and enforce our local health officials' rules for as long as possible using all the power and tools available to us," Adler said in a statement. "We promised to be guided by the doctors, science and data as concerns the pandemic and we do everything we can to keep that promise."
Adler added: "We are not aware of any Texas court that has allowed state leadership to overrule the health protection rules of a local health authority."
In a 25-page petition filed Thursday in Austin, Paxton asks a state district judge to block city and county officials from enforcing their mask mandate.
The petition states: "This case raises a pressing question: who is ultimately responsible for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies?"
State officials reported that 4,053 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Thursday raised the Texas pandemic total past the 2.7 million level to 2,704,344. Of those, the Texas Department of State Health Services estimated that 121,882 cases were active Thursday and 4,406 hospitalizations Wednesday, the latest data available. Both numbers are declines from the previous day.
The state reported 231 new COVID-19 fatalities in Texas on Thursday, taking the state's pandemic death toll past 45,000 to 45,106.
According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, Texas has seen 45,807 COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic after the 231 fatalities the state reported Thursday. The rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased over the past two weeks by 1,497.7, a decrease of 23.3%.