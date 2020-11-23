The rapid spread of COVID-19 continued during the weekend in Gregg County as public health officials on Monday announced more than 60 new confirmed coronavirus cases.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 61 newly confirmed cases in county residents since Friday for a cumulative total of 3,170.
Confirmed recoveries in the county increased by one to 2,420, and confirmed COVID-19 fatalities remained at 65.
The numbers did not include 1,598 “probable” cases, 871 “probable” recoveries and 43 deaths that list COVID-19 as the probable cause. A case is considered probable if a positive result is returned by a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 685 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and three active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates, according to NET Health.
The district announced two newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Smith County residents along with 77 new confirmed cases in the county.
Smith County has had 5,754 confirmed cases, 1,653 confirmed recoveries and 132 confirmed deaths.
On Monday, the number of patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals had risen to 221 from 195 on Friday.
NET Health on Monday also reported new confirmed coronavirus fatalities in Anderson, Henderson and Van Zandt counties.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported seven new confirmed cases and 14 recoveries in his county. The county has had 1,218 cumulative confirmed cases, 1,081 recoveries and 35 deaths.
Sims also updated probable numbers for the first time in a week. The county’s probable cases rose from 441 to 499.
The Marshall Harrison County Health District reported that it is working to receive access to state death certificate data. NET Health went through the same process to gain access to the death certificate data. When it did, confirmed deaths in the counties it serves rose.
The state on Monday reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County during the weekend and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,178 positive cases, according to the state, and 30 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by five from Friday for a cumulative total of 592, and the county’s deaths increased by one to 20.
Statewide
The city council in Midland on Monday declined to approve ordinances related to enforcing Texas’ mask mandate.
It was the second time in as many weeks that the city council rejected approving mask-related ordinances, this time coming after the state on Saturday reported its one-day high of 12,597 new virus cases.
In the Midland-Odessa area in West Texas, local officials have warned coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were at “crisis levels.”
At a news conference earlier this month, Payton and Odessa Mayor David Turner asked residents to wear masks but said they would not enforce Abbott’s statewide mask order because they don’t think local law enforcement could or should be enforcing it.
Statewide, the Texas health department on Monday reported 6,576 new coronavirus cases. The state on Monday also reported 8,353 virus hospitalizations and 32 new deaths.
In El Paso, officials have been asking Abbott for support for a curfew in the county as mortuaries are being overwhelmed due to COVID-19 deaths. Last week, the Texas National Guard sent a 36-member team to El Paso to assist morgues
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz faced backlash after posting a meme on Twitter Saturday that some see as being insensitive to the coronavirus crisis in Texas, particularly the ongoing situation in El Paso. The meme shows a turkey with a star above it and the words “Come and Take It.” The meme was a reimagining of the famous flag from the Texas Revolution that’s become a symbol of defiance. Many saw the meme as a comment on health restrictions asking U.S. residents to not celebrate Thanksgiving this week with anybody outside their immediate household.
El Paso has recorded a steep incline in COVID-19 cases and deaths over the last few weeks. On Monday, El Paso recorded 328 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths, bringing the active case count to more than 36,000 and the death toll to 862.
El Paso artist Patrick Gabaldon responded to Cruz’s tweet on Sunday with an image of a doctor pushing a hospital gurney, the lone star, mountains that commonly represent El Paso and the words “Come and See It.” He told KTSM-TV in El Paso that he hoped the senator would see his tweet, adding, “Maybe if people -see the devastation, maybe they’ll acknowledge it.”
A spokeswoman for Cruz did not immediately return an email seeking comment Monday.