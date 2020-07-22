From staff reports
As hospitalizations hit a new high in Longview, Gregg County saw a much smaller rise of 20 coronavirus cases on Tuesday compared with the day before.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the cumulative total has reached 1,154.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Tuesday afternoon said the state was reporting 85 hospitalizations in the city from the virus, an increase of eight from the previous day.
Harris said the county’s recoveries remained at 238 on Tuesday, and its death toll from the virus remained at 16.
He said 5,061 tests had been administered in the county as of Tuesday, with 3,645 negative results and 262 results pending.
To the west, Smith County COVID-19 cases jumped by 53 on Tuesday for a new cumulative count of 1,960, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The district said Tyler hospitals were treating a record number of 144 East Texas patients, up from Monday’s record by seven.
NET Health said Smith County had 1,438 active cases on Tuesday, with 511 recoveries and 11 deaths. No new recoveries were reported Tuesday.
Within the month of July, there have been seven virus-related deaths, 1,316 new cases and 217 recoveries in Smith County, based on NET Health data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and 50 new recoveries from the virus. The county now has had 534 total positive cases and 356 recoveries.
Sims also reported another death from the virus, which put his tally the same as that of the Texas Department of State Health Services, which was reporting 33 deaths on Sunday.
“While we are grateful for all the recoveries, our hearts go out to those who are sick and especially to the families who have lost loved ones,” Sims wrote Tuesday in his daily Facebook update. “We can’t stop what’s been done, but we can slow the spread. Please wear a mask, wash or sanitize your hands and avoid crowds.”
Rusk County updated its virus count Monday, adding 11 cases from the weekend, for a total of 212. The county has had 122 recoveries and three deaths.
For Upshur County, the state health department on Tuesday reported six new cases, pushing the county’s total to 136. The county has had no deaths from the virus and has recorded 66 recoveries.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur reported another death from the virus and three new cases on Tuesday. The county’s death toll now sits at three, while its cumulative case count was 111 on Tuesday.
LaFleur also reported three new recoveries on Tuesday, boosting that total to 35.