Gregg County saw 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while Smith County reported its 12th death as it also topped 2,000 cases of the virus.
Statewide, 197 more deaths from the novel coronavirus were reported Wednesday, along with 9,879 new cases of the virus.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county’s cumulative count has reached 1,177, while recoveries remained at 238 and the death toll is holding steady at 16.
Overall, 5,089 coronavirus tests had been administered in Gregg County as of Wednesday, with 3,647 negative results and 265 results pending, Harris said.
In Smith County, an 88-year old Whitehouse woman died because of the novel coronavirus, raising that county’s death toll to 12, the Northeast Texas Public Health District announced Wednesday.
In addition, 45 new cases were announced for a cumulative total of 2,006, according to NET Health. The county had 1,483 active cases, while recoveries remained at 511 on Wednesday.
NET Health’s data shows Tuesday’s reported total was 1,960, which would mean an increase 46 for Wednesday. NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates said the difference could be explained by some laboratory results including some duplicates and people not initially unidentified. He added the lab reports are consistently updated.
Because of the changes, a COVID-19 case could be removed from the original county it was counted in, while also not be connected to new daily cases. This is what occurred with Wednesday’s numbers, Ates said.
The number of East Texas patients in Tyler hospitals also hit a new daily record of 151, up by seven since Tuesday. Wednesday marked the third day in a row for a record number of COVID-19 patients in Tyler hospitals.
NET Health CEO George Roberts urged the public to continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocol.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” Roberts said.
In Harrison County, four new cases and two recoveries were added on Wednesday, County Judge Chad Sims said. The total case count has reached 538, which includes 358 recoveries and 33 virus-related deaths.
“We are all anxious to get back to normal, but our new normal must include a mask and being extra cautious,” Sims wrote Wednesday in his daily Facebook update. “Let’s work together to slow the spread.”
In Upshur County, COVID-19 cases increased by six for a cumulative total of 142 as of Wednesday afternoon. The county has recorded 73 recoveries and no deaths.
Henderson County recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 21 more cases, according to NET Health. Its cumulative total of cases now stands at 465, while its death toll is now seven. The county also recorded 30 more recoveries, raising that total to 130.
In Van Zandt County, one new death and 12 new cases were reported, according to NET Health. The death toll now stands at four and its cumulative total at 281. The county also recorded 25 new recoveries, raising that total to 77.
Wood County also recorded one new death on Wednesday, along with nine new cases. Its death toll is now six, with a cumulative case total of 205. Recoveries stand at 126, according to NET Health.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 10,893 patients were hospitalized because of the coronavirus on Wednesday, occupying 19.4% of the state’s hospital beds.
As of Wednesday evening, an estimated 351,618 cases of the virus had been diagnosed in Texas since the outbreak began in March, with an estimated 195,315 recoveries and an estimated 151,955 active cases.