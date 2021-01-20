Public health officials on Wednesday announced 92 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County as the county’s community spread level remained the highest in a seven-county area. Hospitalizations from the virus in the region also remained above 15% for the 37th straight day.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the new confirmed cases bring the county’s cumulative count to 5,155. A day after announcing more than 400 new confirmed recoveries, the district reported one additional recovery for 3,655 total. The county’s confirmed fatalities from the virus remained at 88.
The numbers do not include 3,805 probable cases, 2,180 probable recoveries and 73 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 1,412 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Wednesday remained at 11.
NET Health on Wednesday reported Gregg County had the highest rate of community spread of the seven counties it serves in the past week. All of the counties for which the district provides disease surveillance had “substantial” levels, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, was 94.28 for the period Jan. 14 through Wednesday, an increase of nearly 14 from the previous week.
NET Health also provides disease surveillance for Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
The latest state data show COVID-19 patients have taken up more than 15% of hospital capacity in a region that includes Longview and Tyler for 37 straight days as the rate again rose compared to the previous day.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 19.55% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate was 20.9% on Monday but dipped below 20% on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The state reported 14 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G, a decrease of one from the 15 available beds reported on Tuesday.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 289 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. The county has had 9,309 confirmed cases, 6,479 recoveries and 164 fatalities.
On Wednesday, there were 276 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, a decrease of 17 from Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported one new case of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and two additional deaths.
The county has had 1,928 cases and 73 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported five new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,782 positive cases, according to the state, and 66 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by two for a total of 1,051, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 42.
Statewide
Texas state health officials reported 450 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as fatalities rapidly mount after a recent surge in hospitalizations.
Gov. Greg Abbott has touted expanded vaccination efforts, but the rising death toll — 2,200 over the past seven days — and high numbers of seriously ill patients prompted a social media warning from state health officials that hospitals are struggling.
"Texas must avoid an additional surge in cases. Hospitals can't take much more. Fatalities are still increasing," the Department of State Health Services tweeted on its official account.
Texas had seen a peak of just under 11,000 hospitalizations during the summer virus peak in July. After falling to around 3,200 in September, the state has seen hospitals hit by a winter surge of new cases, patients and deaths. Texas hit a record high of 14,218 hospitalized COVID patients on Jan. 12 and has hovered above 13,700 since then.
Abbott, a Republican, has said Texas won't go through another lockdown. Instead he has focused on vaccination efforts as the state has shifted most of its doses from smaller providers to large hubs that can serve thousands of patients a day.
The state is making vaccines available to any doctor or nurse in close contact with COVID-19 patients, other health care workers, and Texans 65 or older or anyone with a major health condition such as cancer, diabetes or kidney disease.
Texas officials report that about 1.2 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine and that about 185,000 are fully vaccinated. Abbott has urged the federal government to send more doses as quickly as it can.
Dallas County commissioners decided this week that its mass vaccination site at Fair Park should prioritize residents in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods after early data showed many shots were going to people in affluent white neighborhoods.
The site was focused on vaccinating residents 75 and older. It will now focus on vaccinating anyone meeting the state's broader criteria as long as they live in one of 11 zip codes with longstanding health inequities or where residents are more likely to catch the virus.
Dr. Philip Huang, the county's health director, defended the county's decision to initially only vaccinate those 75 and older. He also said the zip codes the commissioners decided this week to focus on were already being oversampled by the county in its most recent invitations.
"I want to vaccinate everyone, but we have to make some decisions," Huang told the commissioners. "And we want to make the biggest impacts."
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins abstained from voting. He said he is concerned the order would cut off vaccine access to vulnerable populations not living in those zip codes.
"Getting it to the people who are most likely to end up in ICU should be our goal right now," Jenkins said.