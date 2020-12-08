COVID-19’s active spread in Gregg County continued during the weekend as public health officials on Monday announced three new confirmed deaths from the virus since Friday and 93 cases.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, today reported the new cases brought the cumulative confirmed number in the county to 3,519 and raised the confirmed coronavirus death toll to 70.
Confirmed recoveries from the virus increased by 41 to 2,541, and the county had 908 confirmed active cases on Monday.
The numbers do not include 2,066 probable cases, 792 recoveries and 44 deaths in Gregg County. A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
The number of Gregg County Jail inmates with active cases of COVID-19 jumped by nine from 14 on Friday to 23 today.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday gave his weekly update on new cases. The county’s cases of COVID-19 have risen 38 since the previous Monday and 14 since Friday. The county has had 1,273 total cases.
Sims said the state reported six fewer recoveries after determining there were duplicates. The county has had 1,165 recoveries and 46 deaths.
Sims said he does not have any additional information about the deaths in the county, though he did encourage residents to remember others impacted by the virus.
“I don’t have any confirmation or know any details about the fatalities but I do encourage you all to pray for these families who have been affected,” he said. “As many are social distancing it can be a lonely time. If you know someone who has been affected, don’t hesitate to give them a call and check on them.”
In Smith County, confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by nearly 200 during the weekend.
NET Health on Monday reported 197 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 confirmed recoveries since Friday. The county’s cumulative case count rose to 6,357 with the new cases, and recoveries rose to 4,249.
The county’s confirmed death toll from the virus remained at 139.
On Monday, there were 259 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals, up from 237 on Friday.
The state reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County during the weekend and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,263 positive cases, according to the state, and 35 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by 10 for a cumulative total of 641, and the county’s deaths remained at 22.
Statewide
With new cases of the coronavirus and hospitalizations spiking in Texas as winter approaches, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday launched a program to provide small businesses with rapid tests for their employees.
Abbott said the Texas Division of Emergency Management will give local chambers of commerce testing supplies that will be allocated to participating businesses. A similar program for school systems was implemented in October.
“This effective strategy will help us detect and mitigate this virus while ensuring that Texas remains safely open for business,” said Abbott, who said the tests were provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 8,712 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 33 new deaths.
Health officials said Monday that 8,790 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Texas. For several days last week, Texas surpassed a daily count of 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients, marking the first time that happened since a deadly summer outbreak.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the state has recorded more than 23,000 deaths, the second highest in the country.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by about 22%, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. The researchers said one in every 294 people in Texas tested positive in the past week.