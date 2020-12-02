Public health officials on Wednesday reported two additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County and 20 new confirmed cases as community spread levels in the county remained at “substantial,” though on the decline from the previous week.
The new confirmed deaths brought the cumulative total in Gregg County to 67 and 3,356 confirmed cases, according to regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health.
The district, however, reported 79 new confirmed recoveries from the virus in Gregg County residents. The county has had 2,499 confirmed recoveries. Also Wednesday, the county had 790 confirmed active cases and three additional active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates bringing the total in that facility to 10.
The numbers do not include 1,914 total probable cases in the county, along with 1,084 probable active cases and 43 deaths for which COVID-19 is listed as the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
NET Health on Wednesday also reported Gregg County’s community spread level of COVID-19 remained at “substantial” with a seven-day rolling rate of new virus cases still high but slightly lower than the previous week.
The health district weekly has been updating a map that shows community spread levels in Gregg and the six other counties it serves. The most recent map showed a seven-day rolling rate of 39.19 COVID-19 positive cases based on population for a time period of Nov. 26 through Wednesday. The previous week showed a seven-day rolling rate of 44.26 in Gregg County.
Rates of 35 and above are considered substantial community spread, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission, according to NET Health.
The health district also provides disease surveillance for the counties of Gregg, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood. Of the other six, only Rains remained at a substantial level of community spread with information released Wednesday. The other five counties had moderate levels of community spread.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 230 new confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 in residents bringing its total to 4,203.
The health district also reported 19 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths.
The county’s cumulative cases rose to 6,066 with the additional cases. The county has had 138 confirmed deaths.
Tyler hospitalizations due to COVID-19 declined sharply as NET Health reported 235 patients with probable or confirmed cases of the virus being treated, down from 268 the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County residents and one additional death.
The county has had 1,245 cumulative cases and 46 deaths connected to the virus.
The state on Wednesday reported nine cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and two additional deaths. The county has had 1,245 positive cases, according to the state, and 34 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by seven for a cumulative total of 619, and the county’s deaths remained at 22.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in a region that includes Gregg County remained above 15% on Wednesday for the third consecutive day, edging closer to a threshold that could mean replacing some restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.
Gregg and 18 other counties in Northeast Texas make up Trauma Service Area G. On Wednesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the service area took up 16.66% of the total staffed hospital beds in the region, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Gov. Greg Abbott in October issued an executive order that allowed bars to reopen and other businesses to expand capacity to 75% as long as COVID-19 hospitalizations do not rise above 15% for seven consecutive days.
On Sunday, the hospitalization rate was 15.2%, followed by 15.78% on Monday and 16.3% on Tuesday, state data show. Thanksgiving Day and Friday were both above 15.5% but were separated by Sunday, which barely missed the threshold at 14.95%.