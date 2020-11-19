A recent influx of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County slowed Thursday as public health officials announced 11 additional cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths — a day after virus fatalities increased by four.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the new confirmed cases brought the cumulative count in Gregg County to 3,070, which does not include 1,543 probable cases in the county.
A case is considered probable when a positive result is returned from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
Confirmed recoveries and coronavirus deaths in the county remained unchanged on Wednesday at 2,321 and 65, respectively.
Gregg County’s recent single-day increases in confirmed cases have rivaled numbers not seen since early August as 47 were announced Wednesday following 39 on Tuesday and 80 on Monday from the weekend.
On Wednesday, there were 684 confirmed active cases in the county, 941 probable active cases and four active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday announced four new cases in his county.
The additional cases brought the confirmed count to 1,207. Harrison County has had 1,067 confirmed recoveries in county residents and 35 deaths from the virus.
On Thursday, the county had 105 confirmed active cases.
New confirmed cases of COVID-19 also slowed Thursday in Smith County as NET Health announced 31 additional ones.
Smith County’s confirmed cases rose by 145 on Wednesday, according to the health district.
With the new cases announced Thursday, the county has had 5,604 cumulative confirmed cases, which do not include 3,258 probable cases in county residents.
Confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus on Thursday remained unchanged at 3,810 and 129, respectively.
On Thursday, there were 1,665 confirmed active cases in the county and 2,101 probable active cases.
Hospitalizations in Tyler for patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 inched higher on Thursday to 193 from 191 on Wednesday.
The state on Thursday reported two fewer cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,144 positive cases, according to the state, and 29 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by seven from the previous day for a cumulative total of 580, and the county’s deaths remained at 17.