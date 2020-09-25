From staff reports
Public health officials on Friday announced another surge in recoveries in Gregg County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 130 new recoveries for a total of 1,780 out of 2,225 confirmed cases in the county. The new total includes 10 newly confirmed cases announced Friday.
Coronavirus-related deaths remained at 38 on Friday, leaving 407 active cases.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday announced six new cases and four new recoveries in his county. He also said the Texas Department of State Health Services would soon no longer report case counts on weekends.
Six new cases in Harrison County bring its cumulative count to 888. The county has had 810 recoveries from the virus and 35 fatalities, leaving 43 active known cases in county residents.
Sims has been reporting COVID-19 numbers for the county at 4 p.m. daily, but he said Friday that he would no longer be updating on weekends after the state ends its weekend reporting.
“The state will no longer report cases on the weekends starting in October,” he said. “So next weekend there will be no reporting and those results will be included in the Monday update.”
NET Health reported an increase of 87 recoveries from COVID-19 in Smith County residents Friday for a total of 3,016. The health district also reported 16 newly confirmed cases for a total of 3,766.
The county has had 61 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and had 689 active cases Friday.
There were 97 coronavirus patients in Tyler hospitals on Friday, the same number as reported the previous day.
The state on Friday reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 947 and no new deaths. The county has had 11 COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had no new confirmed cases and no new deaths, the state reported, with 384 cumulative cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Area school districts
Longview ISD on Friday reported a J.L. Everhart Elementary School student had tested positive for COVID-19.
The student passed routine screening before arriving and wore a mask while on campus, according to a written statement from the district.
On Thursday, the district reported new positive cases in a Johnston McQueen Elementary School and another at Judson STEAM Academy.
Henderson ISD said it had one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in a middle school student. The student was last on campus Monday.
The district has had 106 total reported cases with 83 of those recovered and 23 active, according to a statement from the district.