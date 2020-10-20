Public health officials on Monday reported another steep increase in confirmed COVID-19 recoveries locally, but they also reported four more confirmed deaths from the virus in Smith County.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, announced 186 new confirmed recoveries from the virus in Gregg County residents a day after reporting 130 recoveries from the weekend. The combined more-than-300 recoveries follows a lengthy period when they remained relatively flat in Gregg County.
NET Health on Tuesday also reported 26 new confirmed cases in the county. The county has had 2,470 total confirmed cases and 2,097 recoveries. Confirmed coronavirus deaths remained at 42 with 331 confirmed active cases in the county.
In Smith County, the health district reported an increase of nine coronavirus deaths, which include COVID-19 as a confirmed or probable cause.
The district reported the deaths of Tyler men, ages 35, 67, 69 and 78; Tyler women, ages 55, 68, 79 and 94; and the death of a 69-year-old Whitehouse man.
Confirmed COVID-19 deaths rose from 65 to 69; probable coronavirus deaths went from eight to 13.
NET Health reported 33 new confirmed cases in county residents and 150 recoveries for totals of 4,269 and 3,442, respectively.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday reported 11 new coronavirus cases in his county and no new recoveries.
The county has had 1,022 total cases, 913 recoveries and 35 virus deaths. On Tuesday, Sims said the county had 74 active cases.
The state on Tuesday reported 30 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 984 positive cases, according to the state, and 21 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s cases increased by seven since Monday to a cumulative 463. Coronavirus deaths in the county remained at 12.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD on Tuesday sent a message to parents that a sophomore and junior at the high school tested positive for coronavirus. The students' points of exposure were off campus, according to the district.
In data ending Oct. 11, the district reported to the state it had 20 total student cases and seven staff cases since the beginning of the school year. Of the 20 student cases, 18 had been in students in grades seven through 12.
Statewide
New cases of the coronavirus continued to soar in Texas, state health officials said Tuesday, as the number of people in the state hospitalized because of the virus stayed at spiked levels not seen in two months.
Tuesday saw the addition of 4,856 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than 400 more than the 4,422 reported Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The addition of 174 unreported cases from previous days pushed the increase to 5,032.
Also, 4,588 COVID-19 patients were in Texas hospitals Tuesday, the most since 4,907 cases were reported in hospitals on Aug. 26.
The new cases pushed the total of Texas cases for the pandemic in its eighth month to 833,557 — 83,973 of which are now active. Those active cases are more than 1,000 more than Monday.
The addition of 65 fatalities Tuesday brought the Texas pandemic death toll to 17,087.