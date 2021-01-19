Recoveries from COVID-19 in Gregg County residents have shot up by more than 400 since Friday as public health officials Tuesday also announced almost 160 newly confirmed cases and one new confirmed death from the virus.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 440 new confirmed recoveries in county residents, bringing the total confirmed number of recoveries from COVID-19 to 3,654. The district reported 159 new confirmed cases of the virus. The county has had 5,063 confirmed cases and 88 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities.
The numbers do not include 3,755 probable cases, 2,181 probable recoveries and 72 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Tuesday, there were 1,321 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Tuesday increased to 11.
The latest state data show COVID-19 patients have taken up more than 15% of hospital capacity in a region that includes Longview and Tyler for 36 straight days as the rate again rose compared to the previous day.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 20.9% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate dipped below 20% on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The state reported 15 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G, a decrease of 17 from the 32 available beds reported on Monday.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 578 new confirmed recoveries since Friday, 139 new cases and five additional COVID-19 deaths. The county has had 9,020 confirmed cases, 6,479 recoveries and 162 fatalities.
On Tuesday, there were 293 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, an increase of 34 from Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 34 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and one additional death.
The county has had 1,927 cases and 71 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 26 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,777 positive cases, according to the state, and 65 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 17 for a total of 1,049, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained increased by two to 42.
Statewide
Texas on Tuesday reported more than 300 new COVID-19 deaths for the fifth time time in the past week as the toll of the pandemic across the U.S. surpassed 400,000 deaths.
Health officials also confirmed more than 8,000 new cases as hospitalizations continued to hover around 14,000. Officials in the border city of Laredo say hospitals are at capacity and last week the Texas Department of State Health Services said the pandemic is "at its worst."
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas has administered more than 1.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccines and used 78% of the doses allocated to the state. He did not address the state's caseloads or high hospitalizations during a visit to Houston Methodist Hospital, which he praised as a leader in administering therapeutic drugs to COVID-19 patients.
The 400,000-death toll nationwide was reported by Johns Hopkins University. More than 32,000 of those deaths have been in Texas.