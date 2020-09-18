Recoveries from COVID-19 shot up again Friday in Gregg County by more than 130 as public health officials also reported 10 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in county residents for the second consecutive day.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the county’s recoveries increased by 136 to 1,648. On Tuesday, the health district announced 204 confirmed recoveries.
The county’s 10 new cases increase the cumulative total to 2,131. The county has had 35 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths and had 448 active cases Friday.
In a week marked by low new case numbers in the county, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday said his county had 13 new cases and 14 recoveries. The week began Sunday with no new confirmed cases in the county. Before Friday, the highest single-day increase for the week in Harrison County was four.
Harrison County has had 863 total confirmed cases with 794 recoveries and 35 coronavirus-related deaths. The county’s active case count was 34 on Friday.
NET Health on Friday reported 92 new recoveries in Smith County and 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents. The county has had 3,620 cumulative cases and 2,922 recoveries.
Deaths remained unchanged at 58. The county’s active case count was 640.
There were 100 COVID-19 patients being treated at Tyler hospitals Friday, down two from the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 867 and no new deaths. The county has had six COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had six new confirmed cases, the state reported, with 374 cumulative cases and nine coronavirus-related deaths.
Henderson ISD
Henderson ISD reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district, increasing its cumulative case count in students and staff to 95 since opening Aug. 5.
According to a statement from the district, a student at Northside Intermediate School tested positive. The student was last on campus Monday. A district employee, who was last on campus Wednesday, also tested positive.
On Friday, 22 of the district’s 95 confirmed cases were active, according to its website. Eleven of the district’s active cases are in students at the high school, which was closed for in-person learning for two weeks starting Monday.