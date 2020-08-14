Gregg County COVID-19 recoveries increased by more than 27% on Friday as the county added 14 newly confirmed coronavirus cases.
Health administrator A.J. Harris said 134 recoveries were reported for a total of 628. No new deaths were reported.
More than 40% of the county’s total recoveries were reported this week.
Gregg County has 1,737 cumulative cases and 33 deaths, Harris said.
Overall, 6,973 total tests have been administered in Gregg County, including 4,960 negative results and 276 pending, he said.
City officials earlier in the week said today would be the final day for free walk-up testing at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd. The testing is available 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also on Friday, Harrison County saw no change in its numbers from the previous day.
“How about some great news for your weekend,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said in a statement. “No new cases to report today! Y’all be safe out there.”
Harrison County has had 731 cumulative confirmed cases with 35 deaths and 575 recoveries.
One new COVID-related death, a 75-year-old Tyler man who died this past Monday, has been confirmed in Smith County, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health also reported a change in its COVID-19 reporting procedures to include probable cases of the virus in addition to confirmed positive cases.
Moving forward, the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will be separated into the two categories for confirmed and probable.
Positive antigen tests are categorized as a “probable case” of COVID-19 until the person has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction test.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management early Thursday reported the county had 11 newly confirmed cases for a total of 334. Deaths in the county remained at two, and the county has had 264 patients recover.
Upshur County on Friday had 262 cumulative confirmed cases, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Statewide
Despite a slow but steady shrinkage in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reported by Texas health officials, the virus is still spreading geographically.
A Sterling County resident was reported Thursday as testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, making the sparsely populated West Texas county near San Angelo the 251st of the state's 254 counties to have a confirmed coronavirus case, according to the Department of State Health Services.
The DSHS reported 7,018 new confirmed cases Friday, bringing the total to at least 520,593 since the state began tracking cases in early March. Even so, the true number of Texas cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 deaths have been reported in 211 counties. With 313 fatalities reported Friday, a figure state health officials say is subject to change as the state's overall COVID-19 death toll is approaching 10,000 with 9,602 fatalities tallied by the state.
An estimated 127,274 confirmed cases were still active Friday, a tally that excludes COVID-19 deaths and recoveries. Of those active cases, 6,632 required hospitalization, 247 fewer than Thursday and continuing a downward trend that began with a peak of 10,893 reported July 22.
A rolling seven-day positive test rate of 16.06% reported Thursday was a dramatic decrease from a peak of 24.5% reported Tuesday. However, the positive test rate remained well above the state's target positivity rate of 10% and the 5% threshold set by the World Health Organization.