A Gregg County criminal trial has been postponed as attorneys await additional evidence.
Jurors had been selected in the trial of Jason Dean Cravey, 39, of Henderson, who faces up to 10 years in prison on an indictment of continuous violence against the family.
Retired Judge Rebecca Simpson, who filled in for 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles earlier this week, dismissed the jury because of a discovery issue on the part of state prosecutors, Charles said Wednesday.
"The morning of trial, we discovered that some additional digital evidence was out there that both the state and defense were unaware of," Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson said.
"Therefore, we immediately brought this to the attention of the judge and agreed to provide the defense with additional time to prepare for trial," Watson said. "Our job is to make sure justice is done, and we are tasked with providing everything to the defense to ensure that the defendant receives a fair trial."
Cravey is accused of causing bodily injury to a member of his family with whom he's "had a dating relationship" on July 13, 2017, and again on July 23, 2017, according to the indictment filed Aug. 23 by a Gregg County grand jury. The indictment further states that Cravey attacked the same family member two years ago by forcing her to and against a wall with his hand.
The trial has been continued until Dec. 16. Cravey was arrested in September 2018 and has been released from the Gregg County Jail on $11,000 in bonds for the past 13 months.