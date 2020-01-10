A Gregg County assistant district attorney has been tapped to act as special prosecutor in the murder case against the man accused of killing Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson, officials said Friday.
Panola County District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson has named April Sikes to the case. Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson offered prosecutorial assistance, and Sikes was sworn in to the case Thursday at the Panola County courthouse in Carthage.
“As a former police officer and detective, news of this senseless tragedy really hit me hard,” Watson said in a statement. “So, as soon as the news broke, I reached out to Danny to lend assistance, knowing that with his smaller staff and limited resources, it needed to be done. I’d do it for any neighboring county. (Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt) agreed with me.”
Dickerson was shot and killed Dec. 31 while conducting a traffic stop in Gary. The man identified as the suspect, Gregory DeWayne Newson, 45, of Shreveport was captured in Shreveport and charged with capital murder.
Sikes has prosecuted more than 25 capital murder cases in her career, six of those in which the death sentence was sought and imposed.
She is a Baylor University graduate and had worked in the Smith County District Attorney's Office for more than 15 years before joining Watson's staff this past year.