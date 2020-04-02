From staff reports
The Gregg County Tax Office is offering a three-month extension on all existing payment agreements involving delinquent taxes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic under an agreement reached between Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo and Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields.
Property owners under installment plans involving such delinquent taxes won’t have to make payments in April, May or June, Primo said in a statement.
The next required payments will be due before the end of July.
However, penalties and interest will continue to be assessed under state law.
The tax office is making this effort to east the economic burden that county taxpayers may be facing, Primo said.
“During this public health emergency, Gregg County should be the leading example of providing relief to not only our frontline workers but also taxpayers who may find themselves unemployed or under-employed as a result of this crisis,” Primo said in the statement. “I am thankful for this cooperative arrangement and hope this extension helps ease property owners’ burdens during this critical time in our country.”
Also, there is an automatic extension for the property renditions deadline to May 15, effective immediately, he said.