In a seven-year period until 2012, enough pain pills were prescribed in Gregg County alone to supply 68 pills to every man, woman, child and infant in the county.
Gregg County also leads a 23-county region for the highest drug use among middle- and high-school-aged young people.
These were a sample of the statistics, history and background given to guests of an hourlong presentation at Longview Public Library about opioid misuse Thursday.
Drs. Tara Brayboy and John Odneal with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center led the discussion that was hosted by Partners in Prevention, an outreach of the city of Longview's Community Services Division.
As a community coalition, Partners in Prevention works to reduce youth substance abuse statistics, provide environmental strategies for getting opiates off local streets and bring education to equip people with the tools to bring those strategies back to their communities, Program Coordinator Whitney Pierce said.
While some trends in illicit drug use have trended downward slightly in the past year, abuse of certain drugs have increased substantially, according to physicians who called opioid misuse in the U.S. an epidemic.
"It’s definitely a burden on the health care system," Odneal said.
"We have had problems of addiction even before all this happened, and that hasn't gone away. People still have pain. People still have addiction to opiates, and they use the health care system to try and solve those problems," Odneal said, "and we encounter people that either have addiction issues or pain issues every single day."
Several statistics presented by physicians aroused whispers of astonishment from the more than 30 people in attendance Thursday.
From 2006 until 2012, there were 57.1 million prescription pills prescribed in Gregg County, the physicians said.
Nationally, 130 people die each day from opioid overdose — a sixfold increase from 20 years ago, Brayboy said.
The number of deaths from heroin overdoses was 400 times higher in 2017 than in 2000, while the number of prescription overdoses is five times higher during that same time period.
Gregg County was highest for lifetime, current and school-time misuse of prescription drugs in Region 4 — a 23-county area stretching from the Red River south to Carthage and west to Palestine and Canton, Pierce said, quoting a regional needs assessment from the Health and Human Services Commission and East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
The Centers for Disease Control has an initiative called Opioid Prevention in States. It is the umbrella over three programs in 45 states to address the epidemic. However, Texas is among the five states not involved in any of these programs, in large part because of inaction at the state level, the physicians said.
"It's definitely a political issue," Odneal said, adding that it doesn't mean that efforts aren't happening to combat opioid misuse and addiction in the Lone Star State.
The rates of prescribing opioids both overall and in high dosages has trended downward since 2010, with an increase in social consciousness being a factor, the doctors said.
“We have to provide information to the public so that people are aware of loved ones who were impacted by it," Brayboy said.
“And we’re on the road. We’re just going to continue doing what we're doing," she said. "I think it's important that people are aware of the programs that we have in place on every level to address it."