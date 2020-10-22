After a busy start to early voting in Gregg County, a slow second week has spurred Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy to urge residents not to wait until the final week or Election Day to cast their ballots.
Nealy said Wednesday that 2,668 ballots were cast Monday across the county’s 10 early voting sites. That compares to 3,959 votes recorded Oct. 13, the first day of early balloting.
“We’re worried that people, because they’re not coming in this week, they’re going to wait until the last week to vote,” she said. “That would be devastating. You should never wait until the last week to vote because if everyone else does, that line is going to be down the street.”
Nealy said voters should take advantage of polls being open Saturday and Sunday.
“There’s a polling place within 10 minutes from your house, because we have 10 locations all across the county,” she said.
The elections office has implemented numerous safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at polling locations.
Nealy said this past week that 99% of voters come into polling sites wearing masks and that, when offered gloves, 90% of people have chosen to wear them.
Social distancing markings are used at the voting sites, and election officials use hand sanitizer and wipes to clean surfaces, she said.
The Texas Secretary of State requires elections offices to post the nearest polling locations in case a voter would like to cast a ballot elsewhere, Gregg County Assistant Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said this past week.
“The courthouse and Greggton Community Center are always the busiest, so we do periodically let people know that they are welcome to go to one of the other locations if they would prefer,” she said previously.
Gregg County’s voting tally of 3,959 ballots Oct. 13 easily topped the first day of early voting in 2016 and 2018. About 3,150 votes were cast on the opening day of early voting in 2016 and about 2,575 on the first day in 2018.
Early voting ends Oct. 30, and Election Day is Nov. 3.