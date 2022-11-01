Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs says she is grateful her office's biggest issue so far during early voting is a shortage of "I Voted" stickers that actually stick.
Figures provided by Briggs show the number of ballots cast during the first eight days of early voting is down compared with the last midterm election in 2018.
From Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 14,685 of the 73,956 registered voters in the county — or 19.85% — cast an early ballot.
That compares to 16,718 ballots out of 69,321 registered voters who had cast a ballot during the first eight days of early voting in 2018 — or 24.12%.
The figures were gathered from nine early voting polling locations in Gregg County: the Jim Nall Training Center; Gregg County Courthouse; Elderville Community Center; Community Connections; Sabine ISD Old Elementary; Meadowbrook Country Club; Judson Community Center; Stamper Park Resource Center; and Greggton Community Center.
The busiest day of early voting this year was Oct. 24, the first day, with 2,735 ballots cast. The slowest day was Oct. 30m with 183 early votes.
Briggs said her office has sent out a little more than 1,700 mail-in ballots, with 405 ballots not yet returned and 27 pending ID corrections related to the 2021 state election law.
Overall, the office has seen fewer issues regarding accurate IDs on mail-in ballots compared with previous elections, Briggs said.
Senate Bill 1, approved this past year by the Legislature, requires voters to put an identification number on their mail-in ballot application and on the mail-in ballot itself. The identifying number can either be a driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number.
If the number provided on the application does not match what is in the elections office voter registration system, the application or mail-in ballot is rejected.
"We have had quite a few that have corrected their missing information through the (Secretary of State's Office) ballot tracker; we have quite a few that come in, and less and less of those are being denied," she said. "I think the more word gets out that those ID numbers are required then the less likely we are to have rejects."
Access the ballot tracker online at tinyurl.com/sosballottracker
Briggs said if her biggest problem is un-sticky "I Voted" stickers, "we're doing really well."
"That's a big deal," she said. "(Voters) want their stickers."
She added that the office has ordered more stickers that are being shipped overnight in preparation for Election Day on Nov. 8.
Early voting continues through Friday. For details about the ballot and early voting times, go to tinyurl.com/novemberballot .