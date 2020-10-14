Long lines were a common site Tuesday at Gregg County’s 10 polling locations on the first day of early voting, with officials reporting turnout that eclipsed 2016 and 2018.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, about 3,800 residents had cast ballots in Gregg County, according to the county elections office. That compares with about 3,150 votes cast on the opening day of early voting in 2016 and about 2,575 on the first day in 2018.
There are about 73,500 registered voters in the county. County elections officials also reported Tuesday that about 4,500 absentee ballots have been received.
The line outside of Broughton Recreation Center in Longview stretched “socially distanced” to the back of the parking lot Tuesday morning.
Lula Johnson, 84, was standing in a line of about 40 people outside the center and was about to swap places with her friend, Betty Jackson.
“Isn’t that nice,” Jackson said as she got out of a car, ready to relieve Johnson of her wait.
Both women use a cane and said it was difficult to stand in line for a long time. They decided to take turns waiting in the car for a brief rest before standing again.
“We expected a big turnout,” Johnson said, adding that she was happy to see so many people out to vote.
Most voters leaving Broughton had waited in line an hour or more. But some didn’t consider the wait to be too long, citing longer waits elsewhere.
“They need more voting machines,” Joe Washington, 60, said as he left Broughton with his wife, Beverly, 55. The location had three voting machines, Washington said.
Washington expressed frustration with the changes to the ballot, such as no longer being able to vote a straight party ballot — making residents vote for each race individually, which takes longer.
“We got to vote all these people out of here that’s making all these barriers and all these hindrances keeping us from voting like we’re supposed to,” Washington said. He believes Republicans and Democrats “need to do better, especially for the black and Hispanic communities.”
“We need a level playing field,” he said.
Denise Speech said the hour-long wait wasn’t bad, but the elimination of the straight party option was a frustrating change to the voting process.
“When you have to hit, hit, hit each one, that is less convenient for people like my mom, who’s a senior citizen,” Speech said, referring to her mother, Mary Thompson. “Before it was straight forward.”
Speech added that her and Thompson wanted to “get it over with,” a sentiment several voters shared Tuesday morning.
David Hitt, 67, first tried to vote at the Gregg County Courthouse, but there was a wait of more than an hour-and-a-half.
Hitt and others were given a sheet listing other polling locations, and he ended up waiting about 45 minutes at the Longview Community Center.
“I wanted it to be in person. I didn’t want it to be mailed in,” Hitt said. Voting early gave him peace of mind, he said. “Knowing that I’ve done my part, done what I need to do.”
Deena Shelton, 35, brought her 11-year-old daughter, Everly, with her to vote and to show her the process. The Longview Community Center was the third and final polling location they tried.
“I’ve always been a big believer in voting,” Shelton said. “It’s good to be out with the community and everyone getting their voice heard.”
Lennis Jones, 35, had a shorter wait of about 25 minutes at the community center after also stopping first at the courthouse.
“For me, voting in every election is a priority,” he said.
Gregg County Assistant Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said early voting is usually at five locations for two weeks. This year, there are 10 locations open for three weeks.
“Due to (COVID-19), we are restricted on how many (voters) are allowed to have in a building at a time,” Briggs said.
The Texas Secretary of State requires elections offices to post the nearest polling locations in case a voter would like to cast a ballot elsewhere, Briggs said.
“The courthouse and Greggton Community Center are always the busiest, so we do periodically let people know that they are welcome to go to one of the other locations if they would prefer,” she said.
At about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a line of voters ran down the backside and toward the back of a parking lot at the Greggton Community Center in Longview.
Jerry Logan, 75, said he waited about an hour-and-a-half to vote, but the experience was not much different than previous years.
“It was nice and easy with the new machines … everybody was in a good mood,” said Peggy Lewis, 62. “I wanted to get it out of the way. I didn’t want to forget.”
Darlene Taylor said she wanted to make her “vote count.”
Taylor, 65, placed her “I voted” sticker on her black face mask.
“I’m hoping for a better way for America to come together out of love rather than hate,” Taylor said.
Early voting continues through Oct. 30.