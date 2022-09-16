Gregg County's elections chief says a new state poll watcher training program likely won't have a major impact on how local elections are run.
Earlier this month, Secretary of State John Scott announced a new poll watcher training program that allows interested Texans to become certified as poll watchers, according to his office.
Under Texas law, people seeking to become a poll watcher must be appointed with a certificate by a political candidate, party or specific-purpose political action committee. The new program adds another requirement that people who have an appointment certificate also must obtain a certificate of completion from the Texas Secretary of State's Office.
Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said appointment certifications always have been needed for poll watchers, but required training has not.
While she said she hasn't gone in depth with the new training program, Briggs said it most likely provides potential poll watchers with additional information so that when they go to the polls and watch election officials, they know what's happening and may not have to ask as many questions.
Historically, the number of Gregg County poll watchers has been low, with maybe one or two during election season, Briggs said.
"Usually, bigger elections, there may be a couple more that are appointed by a party," she said.
Briggs cited the effectiveness of county elections officials as a possible reason for the low number of poll watchers.
"I think that it’s lower here because Gregg County, we do a really good job. We work well with our Democratic and Republican chairs," Briggs said. "I feel like our office for the most part is trusted. (People) have confidence in what we do here in Gregg County, which is fantastic. We’re very proud of that."
She said she doesn't expect the state's new poll watcher requirements to have much of an effect on how election workers get their job done, she said. Briggs explained that every position, from election judge to clerk, are trained the same way. That's done so that everyone has the same information and is on the same page, she said.
"I feel like having everyone train the same is good. ... If somebody's out, the next person is able to step up," she said.
Briggs said regardless of if poll watchers are present at a polling place, election officials do their job the same way every time.
While poll watchers may not have much of an effect on how elections are conducted in the county, she believes having them around is good to assure people of the polling location security.
"I think at this point, at this day and time with what’s happening in politics, it doesn’t hurt to have them there because then they can just be another voice to say, 'We monitored and everything is transparent and everything is being followed up to code and law,' " Briggs said.
For information on the state's poll watcher training program, go to pollworkertraining.sos.texas.gov .