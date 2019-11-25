Gregg County is no longer in the business of offering 100% property tax abatement incentives, Judge Bill Stoudt said Monday, thanks to recent property tax caps set in place by the 86th Legislature.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court updated its guidelines for abatement agreements Monday after a public hearing on the matter. No real changes were made to the policy, but Stoudt said after the meeting that 50% maximum abatement offers will be the county’s norm for the foreseeable future.
Gregg County last extended a 100% abatement agreement in 2017 to Dollar General Corp. for construction of a nearly 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Longview that is adding more than 400 jobs to the local workforce.
“I think my statement going forward is that right now, because of the recent legislation, we are considering up to 50% and not considering anything above 50%,” Stoudt said.
Senate Bill 2, passed by this year’s 86th Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, requires cities and counties to hold an election if they want to increase property tax revenue by more than 3.5% compared with the previous year, according to the Texas Tribune. The growth rate doesn’t include taxes levied on new construction and can be averaged over three years.
This year’s budget for Gregg County included a 5% increase in property tax revenue because of increased values, but Stoudt said the $1.7 million gained from the increase was identical to the $1.7 million increase in health insurance costs incurred to the county.
“I’ve made it very clear that 100% tax abatements are something that we’re not really — unless it’s very special and there’s really reasoning for doing 100% abatements — 50% is about the best we’re going to be doing,” the judge said, “because we just can’t continue to give revenue away when our revenue has been capped.”
Longview attorney Robin Hill O’Donoghue, the county’s legal adviser, said the abatement policy was updated to reflect new state requirements related to public feedback. No one from the public spoke during Monday’s public hearing.
“It’s essentially what we had last time,” O’Donoghue said, “and the new bill that just passed which requires a public hearing each time that we reauthorize, so the public can comment.”