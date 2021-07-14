Gregg County officials and residents gathered Tuesday at the corner of Hudson Lane and Tryon Road as members of the Judson Fire Department posted a banner to mark the future home of a fire station.
“Let’s let the taxpayers know where their money is going,” Pct. Justice of the Peace 1 B.H. Jameson said as the sign was clamped to the posts. He added that having the station in that area of northern Gregg County will allow emergency services to better serve the public.
“This is the first station built north of the loop outside of the city in the county,” Jameson said.
Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 3 purchased 4 acres of land to build the first permanent fire station. The current station at 436 Skinner Lane is leased.
“We may end up purchasing it and keeping it as an extra station,” Jameson said of the property on Skinner Lane. Most of Judson VFD’s calls for service are in the area surrounding the newly acquired property, Jameson said.
Purchasing the land is just the first step in a long process of bringing a fire station to the area, Jameson said.
“The next step is to start going through the engineering process,” he said.
Judson Fire Department was founded as a volunteer department in 2004. Chief Chris Jackson, who has been with the department for 12 years, said the department responded to its first call for service in 2006. As the years went on, the department saw the benefit of joining an emergency services district.
“We were all volunteer, all donation funded up until May of 2019,” Jackson said.
In 2019, voters in unincorporated areas north and east of Longview approved a new tax to support fire protection in their neighborhoods, creating Gregg County’s third emergency services district.
“Since then we have had tremendous growth,” Jackson said.
Revenues raised from property taxes are dedicated to providing emergency services including paid, full-time firefighters and enhanced equipment and facilities in areas that include Judson, Omega, Tryon Road and much of FM 1844 in Gregg County.
The new station is expected to help lower homeowner insurance rates for residents in the area.
Insurance Services Office (ISO) fire ratings give homeowners a score that helps determine insurance rates based on a variety of factors, including proximity to a fire department and how well equipped the department is. To significantly lower rates, homes should be within 5 miles of a fire station.
Jackson said their department covers about 34 square miles from the station on Skinner Lane.
“This is really big for the residents,” Jameson said. “The few dollars they’re paying for taxes, it’s going to wind up pretty cheap for the services and your insurance rates going down.”
Jameson estimated that the station may cost $1.5 million, give or take.
The 4 acres of land is south of Henderson Lane and was purchased for about $300,000, according to Jackson. The land, formerly owned by Jane Smith, is wooded and has been in her family for 141 years.
“I really believe that all of this land belongs to the Lord, and He has moved it to a new purpose,” Smith said. “This is going to be so beneficial for the community.”