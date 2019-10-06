The cost of providing adequate legal representation for Gregg County’s indigent defendants continues to rise.
Several years ago, jurists led by retired Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Becky Simpson instituted a system for appointed contracted indigent defense attorneys.
Those changes slowed the growth of overall costs to the county, but a rising number of misdemeanor cases has caught the attention of the Gregg County Commissioners Court, or at least one commissioner in particular.
Commissioners recently amended the contract Gregg County has with four indigent defense attorneys: Barrett Hunt, Edward Choy, Zachary Austin and Molly Larison.
The change allows each attorney to work a maximum 450 cases a year for a total of $72,000 annually — an increase of 25-to-50 cases and $6,000 compared with this past year.
The amendment, along with other costs, will push attorney fees in the misdemeanor courtroom higher than the $342,000 projected in fiscal year 2018-19 that recently ended, but still far below the $520,000 spent for those same fees in 2013 and 2014.
Kent Phillips, now the presiding Court-at-Law No. 1 judge, said he’s less concerned about the money than he is about good representation.
“And I think they’re getting good representation,” he said. “I haven’t seen anything to indicate otherwise.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo has his doubts.
He questions whether indigent defendants are getting a fair shake after providing data he says show that, in a three-month period ending Aug. 31, defendants are overwhelming entering pleas but not going to trial.
The four contracted attorneys had 383 cases disposed in June, July and August, and not one went to trial or resulted in an acquittal, according to Primo’s data, which he said was compiled from County Clerk’s Office records.
“We have $63 million in cash in the bank,” Primo said of the county’s savings. “We all want to be careful with the taxpayers’ money, but at the same time, we don’t want the taxpayers ripped off. The taxpayers are paying for a service, and if we’re going to pay for a service, then I think it should be about fairness and justice.”
In reality, Phillips said, most cases don’t go to trial, whether the defendant is represented by indigent defense lawyers or private counsel. Also, some defendants have multiple cases, oftentimes a mix of misdemeanors and felonies.
“Although the number of trials have been up this year, and we have had several trials involving indigent defense lawyers — one of which resulted in an acquittal — so we have trials, cases result in dismissals, cases that get worked out,” the judge said, “so I think they’re doing a great job. I really do.”
In 2008, Gregg County paid $744,888 for court-appointed attorneys for indigent defense. By 2012, that amount reached $1.07 million, which was a 43% increase in four years.
In 2018, the county’s total costs for contract and individually appointed indigent defense attorneys reached $1.32 million.
County Auditor Laurie Woloszyn, who was “very involved” with Simpson in instituting the current system, said the county would have spent about $1.5 million more over the past several years if it hadn’t began contracting with attorneys for indigent defense, but, “The cost was never the goal of the program but a beneficial outcome of organization and streamlining the appointment process but never the defense.
“I distinctly recall the main issue was having an organized, clear system to get the defendant an attorney appointed quickly without mass confusion and delay,” Woloszyn said. “We followed the guidelines set up by the Texas Indigent Defense Commission in every way I can recall.”
State law requires an indigent defense lawyer must be appointed within 72 hours, though “I believe now it may be 24 hours,” she said. “That would be almost impossible, and a judge would not have the assurance (that) whoever they are appointing even received a message within the short window of time to get someone legal counsel.”
The misdemeanor court system has a high volume of cases, so the program was implemented to assure quick legal defense, Woloszyn said.
Said Phillips, “(Attorneys have) to be appointed fairly quick, and they’ve got to see (the defendant) within one working day once they’re appointed.”
When asked what the county should do differently about indigent defense, Primo answered, “First of all, I don’t know if that’s the question, ‘What we should do differently?’ The county’s report suggests that there are few trials.”
He later said that the reports he procured from the County Clerk’s Office “are problematic in that it suggests it’s a no-trial county or a meet-‘em-and-plead-‘em system. If that’s what the commissioners want, then that’s what we’re getting …
“I think the goal for all of us, lawyers, judges, commissioners, defenders, taxpayers,” Primo said, are “better outcomes for defendants and taxpayers than the system that we have.”
County Judge Bill Stoudt called the system “a home run.” He compared it to mental health commitments, which he adjudicates for the county, saying that the system allows defendants to be seen faster, get representation more quickly and their cases processed faster “pure and simple, and they have their rights protected at the same time.”
Stoudt also said, “This whole program was created by a judge, Becky Simpson, who proudly served this courthouse for over 30 years (and was) a well-respected jurist in this state. And one of her concerns in creating the program was to make sure we had timely and effective appointment of counsel to the indigent defense.
“Money wasn’t the issue,” Stoudt continued, “but in her mind, she thought for sure that if you did it right you could save money, because … in our budgeting now, our indigent defense costs for felonies and other courts is way up.”
It also helps that the contracted attorneys are in court for arraignment dockets on Fridays when they are appointed to cases so that they can meet with their indigent clients that same day.
“So, things are moving quickly and efficiently, and I think the indigent counsel is doing a great job,” Phillips said. “If I didn’t, I wouldn’t go forward with it.”